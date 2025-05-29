Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – May 28th

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business activities involve digital assets and blockchain technology—such as crypto miners, exchange platforms, wallet providers or firms holding large cryptocurrency reserves on their balance sheets. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to the price movements and industry developments of cryptocurrencies without owning the tokens themselves. As with any stock, their value is influenced by company performance as well as broader crypto-market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.12. 8,534,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,456,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of GLXY traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,406. Galaxy Digital has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 1,887,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,961. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 2.24.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of Bitfarms stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,142,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,732,098. The stock has a market cap of $549.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.28.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. 7,583,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,086,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.03 million, a PE ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 3.52. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61.

