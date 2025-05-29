Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,428 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONY. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,290 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 115,798 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 469.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SONY

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.