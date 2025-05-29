Canadian Stocks To Follow Now – May 28th

CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and Celsius are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of ownership in publicly traded companies based in Canada, typically listed on exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or the TSX Venture Exchange. They give investors the right to vote on corporate matters and to participate in profits through dividends and share-price appreciation. Because Canada’s economy is rich in natural resources and financial services, many Canadian stocks are closely tied to commodity prices and domestic economic policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,927,383. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.27.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.37. 1,822,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,993,409. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. Celsius has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $94.99.

