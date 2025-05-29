Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $19.18 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $19,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $510.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.74 and a 52 week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.13.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

