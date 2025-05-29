Top Leisure Stocks To Follow Today – May 28th

Apollo Global Management, NetEase, Pool, StepStone Group, and VICI Properties are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies operating in the recreation and entertainment sectors—such as hotels, theme parks, cruise lines, casinos, sports and fitness centers, and movie theaters. They tend to be sensitive to changes in consumer discretionary spending and broader economic cycles, since demand for travel, hospitality and entertainment often rises in times of prosperity and falls during downturns. Investors in leisure stocks typically look for signs of strong consumer confidence, rising tourism trends and healthy balance sheets to gauge potential growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.46. The company had a trading volume of 963,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,424. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.44 and its 200 day moving average is $151.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NTES stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.32. 570,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,927. The stock has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. NetEase has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $125.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.20.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.33. The stock had a trading volume of 188,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.81 and its 200-day moving average is $335.28. Pool has a 52 week low of $284.28 and a 52 week high of $395.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

StepStone Group (STEP)

StepStone Group Inc. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

NASDAQ STEP traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 884,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,631. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $40.07 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.37.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,905. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05.

