Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of HYD stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $53.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

