Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,041,552,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6,485.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 16,565,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,695,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022,038 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 15,533,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8,203.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,760 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.