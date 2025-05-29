Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 2,551 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,788,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $200.74 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $233.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.08. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

