Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for approximately 0.4% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

Shares of LHX opened at $244.46 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. This represents a 53.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

