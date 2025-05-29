Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Trims Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS reduced its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,425 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

GAB stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

