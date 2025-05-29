Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $34,150,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,287,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 269,402 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 312,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,043,000 after buying an additional 219,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,057,000 after buying an additional 209,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.79. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.83 and a 52-week high of $87.77.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HHH. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

