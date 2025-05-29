Jacobs & Co. CA Buys Shares of 12,271 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 8.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,692,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,541,000 after buying an additional 420,133 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PG&E by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE PCG opened at $16.91 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Our Latest Report on PG&E

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other PG&E news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,306.80. The trade was a 17.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.