On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. ON makes up 2.6% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ON by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 146,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ON from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

