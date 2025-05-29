iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) is Franchise Capital Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Franchise Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,145 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises 0.1% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

IBIT stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $63.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

