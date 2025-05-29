Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,784 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 2.5% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $18,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 258.2% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115,953 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 43,847 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

