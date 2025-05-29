Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Sells 12,385 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,966 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,385 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 0.7% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,138,442,000 after purchasing an additional 784,432 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after buying an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,259,516,000 after purchasing an additional 548,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,448,030,000 after acquiring an additional 718,880 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.2%

Starbucks stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average of $95.82. The stock has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.