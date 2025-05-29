Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 377,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.8% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. United Community Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000.

VCLT stock opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.29. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3583 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

