Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Announces Earnings Results

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Zacks reports. Covalon Technologies had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 million.
Covalon Technologies Stock Down 4.4%
Shares of CVALF opened at $1.86 on Thursday. Covalon Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.49.
About Covalon Technologies
