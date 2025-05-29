OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Issues Earnings Results

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 0.95%.

OCFT opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $278.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.51.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business.

