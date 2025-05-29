OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Issues Earnings Results

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 0.95%.
OCFT opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $278.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.51.
