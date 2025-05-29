Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $2,576,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 594,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,186,956.25. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,016 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,321.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,491,114.31. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,779 shares of company stock worth $158,838,193 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $204.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.11. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $209.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.25.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.33.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

