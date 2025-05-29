Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.0 billion-$21.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.0 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

Get Macy's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on M

Macy’s Stock Performance

M opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, EVP Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $47,938.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,107.10. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 3,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $42,923.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,623.20. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $537,790. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,116,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after buying an additional 55,821 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 162,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 58,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.