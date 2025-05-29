HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09, Zacks reports. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. HEICO’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI opened at $294.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.93. HEICO has a 1 year low of $212.06 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total value of $172,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 418 shares in the company, valued at $102,924.14. The trade was a 62.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $11,978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,659,685.29. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HEICO stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO Co. ( NYSE:HEI Free Report ) by 216.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HEI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.36.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

