QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Shares Up 22.2% – Here’s Why

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC – Get Free Report) shot up 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 103,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 28,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

QMC Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$5.72 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

QMC Quantum Minerals Company Profile

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine property that consists of 22 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

