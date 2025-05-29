Zentry (ZENT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $67.03 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Zentry has a market capitalization of $67.03 million and approximately $12.56 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zentry token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zentry has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zentry

Zentry was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,907,945,384 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry.

Zentry Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.3559246 with 6,577,529,471.72271307 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.00970533 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $12,416,877.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

