BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:ZWHC)

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th.

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TSE:ZWHC opened at C$26.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.11. BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of C$26.07 and a 12 month high of C$31.46.

