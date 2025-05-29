Avalanche Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $23.45 or 0.00021549 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $9.88 billion and approximately $481.34 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 456,183,499 coins and its circulating supply is 421,180,799 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.