Babylon Price Hits $0.0801 on Exchanges (BABY)

Babylon (BABY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Babylon has a total market cap of $183.77 million and $25.46 million worth of Babylon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Babylon has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Babylon token can now be bought for about $0.0801 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,533.84 or 0.99721837 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107,218.87 or 0.98513627 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Babylon Token Profile

Babylon’s genesis date was April 11th, 2025. Babylon’s total supply is 10,123,105,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,294,036,491 tokens. Babylon’s official Twitter account is @bbn_foundation. Babylon’s official website is babylon.foundation. The official message board for Babylon is forum.babylon.foundation.

Babylon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Babylon (BABY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Babylon has a current supply of 10,122,512,499 with 2,390,359,696.98 in circulation. The last known price of Babylon is 0.07913942 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $26,137,655.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://babylon.foundation.”

