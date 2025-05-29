BOBO (BOBO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.53 Million

BOBO (BOBO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. BOBO has a market cap of $30.08 million and $1.53 million worth of BOBO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOBO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BOBO has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,533.84 or 0.99721837 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,218.87 or 0.98513627 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About BOBO

BOBO was first traded on May 10th, 2023. BOBO’s total supply is 66,484,444,313,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,134,444,313,649 tokens. The official website for BOBO is www.bobothebear.io. BOBO’s official Twitter account is @bobocoineth.

Buying and Selling BOBO

According to CryptoCompare, “BOBO (BOBO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. BOBO has a current supply of 66,484,444,313,649 with 66,134,444,313,649 in circulation. The last known price of BOBO is 0.00000046 USD and is down -8.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,529,069.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bobothebear.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOBO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOBO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOBO using one of the exchanges listed above.

