BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ZPS opened at C$12.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.39. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$11.95 and a 12-month high of C$12.53.

