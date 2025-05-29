SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a 6.5% increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

SEI Investments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. SEI Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $85.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.21. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $87.25.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $551.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SEI Investments from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $4,213,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,645. This represents a 78.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,507. The trade was a 79.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,214 shares of company stock worth $13,925,963. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 60.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

