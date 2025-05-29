B. Riley Has Pessimistic Outlook of Cool Q2 Earnings

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cool in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Cool’s current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cool’s FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds cut Cool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Cool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLCO opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a market cap of $326.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.58. Cool has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cool during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cool in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cool in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cool by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cool

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

