Q2 Earnings Forecast for FLD Issued By Northland Capmk

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FLD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FTAC Emerald Acquisition’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.32).

FLD has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FTAC Emerald Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

FLD opened at $4.29 on Thursday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

