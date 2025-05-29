Zacks Research Expects Weaker Earnings for Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 2.9%

AVNS opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $25.36.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,339,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,757,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 746,264 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $28,660,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,931,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after buying an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after buying an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avanos Medical

In other Avanos Medical news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,216.75. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.