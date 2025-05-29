What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for MMC Q2 Earnings?

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $9.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Shares of MMC opened at $229.40 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $201.77 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.95%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $309,455.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,817.31. This trade represents a 31.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,412. This trade represents a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,986 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,999,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,309,000 after purchasing an additional 184,239 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,366,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

