Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for WEC Earnings

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for WEC Energy Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for WEC Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

View Our Latest Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $105.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.26. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,047,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329,574 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $403,372,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $188,879,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12,777.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,815.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,471,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,470.22. The trade was a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.8975 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.