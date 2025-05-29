Q2 Earnings Forecast for TARS Issued By HC Wainwright

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TARS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TARS opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a negative net margin of 103.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $107,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,849.05. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $154,654.89. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 58,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,458.53. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,173. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

