Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RHP Q2 Earnings

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $587.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE RHP opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 76,311 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.46%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.