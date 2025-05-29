National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:GFL Q2 Earnings

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for GFL Environmental in a report released on Monday, May 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Doumet expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.2%

GFL stock opened at C$68.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of C$41.90 and a twelve month high of C$71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$65.60.

Insider Transactions at GFL Environmental

In related news, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.33, for a total value of C$3,366,610.60. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.25%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.