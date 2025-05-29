Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for KBR Q2 Earnings

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for KBR in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the construction company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for KBR’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KBR’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KBR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

KBR stock opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. KBR has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of KBR by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

