Jacobs & Co. CA Has $1.19 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,909,761,000 after buying an additional 2,978,346 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,268,430,000 after buying an additional 4,793,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,569,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $918,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,853 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 0.9%

INTC opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

