Jacobs & Co. CA Has $8.54 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,117 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,951 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $677,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 434,672 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $63,593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $402,379.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,171,625.49. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,320. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,729 shares of company stock worth $4,107,664. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $146.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

