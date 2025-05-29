Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, GGM Financials LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $38.16 on Thursday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

