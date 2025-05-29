Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Cut by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,593 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $95.94 on Thursday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price objective on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

