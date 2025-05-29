Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $278.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.48 and its 200-day moving average is $285.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.