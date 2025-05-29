Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 118,191 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,191 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ON opened at $42.85 on Thursday. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06.
ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.12.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
