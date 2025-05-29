Cacti Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,097 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 15,768 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $855,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,865,000. Finally, QSM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $7,011,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

