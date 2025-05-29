Modus Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 616.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 2,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $8,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 306,600 shares in the company, valued at $48,136,200. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,158.22. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,136 shares of company stock worth $31,879,290 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VST

Vistra Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:VST opened at $162.43 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.88.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.