Modus Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Modus Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $540.24 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

