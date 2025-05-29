Boston Common Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,184 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE HASI opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 11.25. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HASI

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.