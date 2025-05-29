Block (NYSE:XYZ) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Strong-Buy Rating

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XYZ. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Block from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Block from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

Shares of NYSE:XYZ opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.83. Block has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $27,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,305.52. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Owen Britton Jennings sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $70,967.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,904 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,185.76. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,529 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

